Organizer: Not enough signatures for Evers recall effort

FILE – In this Aug. 27, 2020, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during a news conference in Kenosha, Wis. An effort to gather enough signatures to force a recall election of Evers has failed, the recall’s organizer told supporters on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The organizer of an effort to recall Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers over his response to racial injustice protests and the coronavirus says it has failed.

Misty Polewczynski posted on the “Recall Evers Petition” Facebook page on Monday that not enough signatures were collected.

She didn’t say how close they came to meeting the nearly 670,000 signatures needed to force an election.

But she says the petitions collected will be destroyed, in part so the names of those who signed will not become public.

Tuesday was the deadline to submit the required signatures. Evers is midway through his first term.

