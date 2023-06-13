MIAMI (AP) — Hundreds of journalists from around the world were gathered Tuesday outside the courthouse in downtown Miami where former President Donald Trump is scheduled to make his first appearance on criminal charges that he improperly held on to classified documents.

Protests were scheduled for later in the day by Trump backers who have criticized the felony charges, though the number of Trump supporters and those opposing him were a fraction of the crowd compared with the media in attendance Tuesday morning. Journalists from China, the UK, Australia, France, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Germany and Switzerland were among the hundreds of journalists who have converged on the courthouse. Some of them have spent several days camped out in the muggy heat.

The international attention and anticipated crowds were another sign of the extraordinary nature of the event and the person at the center of it. A criminal defendant like no other, Trump is the first former president to appear before a federal judge on criminal charges. He also is leading the Republican field for the 2024 presidential nomination, and has so far held his status as frontrunner even as he has faced other legal troubles.

Security was tight. A yellow-tape police line and about a half-dozen federal police vehicles formed a barricade, keeping people from a palm tree-lined breezeway and the public entrance to the modern, largely glass Wilkie D. Ferguson federal courthouse. A police helicopter passed overhead at times, and about two dozen Miami police officers circled the building’s perimeter on bicycles.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has said the city is ready to handle any protests that occur, and that local law enforcement has experience handling large demonstrations.

The early crowd Tuesday included what is now a staple of a Trump appearance or rally. People selling T-shirts with Trump’s face in a mock mugshot, with large letters reading “NOT GUILTY,” others hawking hats, but also, fitting for Miami, mangoes.

Some had Trump 2024 flags, supporting his bid for president. Another man, who opposes Trump, dressed in black-and-white prison stripes and held a sign reading “LOCK HIM UP.” At times, people shouted past each other with dueling megaphones.

Among those who arrived early were the father-son duo of Florencio and Kevin Rodriguez, who came to the U.S. fifteen years ago as asylum seekers fleeing dictatorship in Cuba.

Wearing a shirt that reads “Jesus is my savior, Trump my president,” the younger Rodriguez, Kevin, said it is possible that Trump is guilty of illegally retaining classified documents.

But he questioned the fairness of the proceedings in light of what he said was prosecutors’ lax attitude toward President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton — both of whom have also been accused of mishandling classified intelligence albeit without any intention of hiding their actions.

“Even if he’s guilty, we will still support him,” said Rodriguez as a contingent of Miami police officers rode by on bicycles.

“We never abandon our amigos — those who love this country and our liberty,” he added, highlighting the former president’s staunch opposition to Cuba’s communist government.

Some came to counter the Trump supporters. Jack Kaplan, 68, drove two hours from Ft Pierce, where the judge assigned to the case is based. Toting a copy of the indictment affixed to a clipboard, and a sign reading “Trump is Toast,” the retired car dealer said he’ll celebrate with a $1,400 bottle of Mouton Rothschild red wine if the former president is locked away.

“I’ve already got the bottle sitting in my wine cooler,” said Kaplan as a Trump supporter carrying a sign reading “Keep America Great” walked by. “I’m going to have a big party.”

More Trump supporters were on their way. In a Walmart parking lot in Orlando, about four dozen people dressed in red, white and blue clothing — some wearing T-shirts that said “Donald Trump Did Nothing Wrong” — boarded two buses for the four-hour trip to Miami. They planned to show their support for the former president outside the federal courthouse.

“He has done so much for us. This is what we can do for him. This is what we must do for him,” said Laurie Pettengill, who drove halfway across the state from Homosassa Springs on Florida’s Gulf Coast to go on the trip.

The trip was organized by an organization called the Florida Republican Assembly.

Miriam Ramirez carried a sign adorned with small American flags that said “Puerto Republican Assembly Present for Trump!” She said the federal charges were a continuation of prosecutorial harassment Trump has faced for years.

“This has been going on ever since he became president,” she said.

As the Trump supporters boarded the buses for the trip, which originally had been planned to accommodate four busloads of people, a lone woman, Danette Chialtas, shouted at them, calling them traitors for supporting Trump.

“He’s being tried on espionage charges, and they are enabling it,” Chialtas said, pointing to the buses.

___

Associated Press reporter Michael Schneider contributed from Orlando. Burnett reported from Chicago.