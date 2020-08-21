Over 70 Republican national security leaders sign letter backing Biden

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — More than 70 former Republican national security leaders, including former heads of the CIA, FBI, and NSA, have signed a letter endorsing Sen. Joe Biden for president.

“We are profoundly concerned about the course of our nation under the leadership of Donald Trump,” the letter, published Thursday by the conservative advocacy organization Defending Democracy Together.

The authors included former CIA director Michael Hayden, former CIA and FBI director William Webster, former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, and former Director of National Intelligence John Negroponte. Most of the signatories served under during the Regan, George Bush and George W. Bush administrations.

“Trump has demonstrated that he lacks the character and competence to lead this nation and has engaged in corrupt behavior that renders him unfit to serve as President.”

“We are firmly convinced that it is in the best interest of our nation that Vice President Joe Biden be elected as the next President of the United States, and we will vote for him,” the authors said.

“We believe Joe Biden has the character, experience, and temperament to lead this nation. We believe he will restore the dignity of the presidency, bring Americans together, reassert America’s role as a global leader, and inspire our nation to live up to its ideals.”

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich appeared at the Democratic National Convention to back Biden.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, in a campaign ad for the Republican Voters Against Trump, called the president “a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot.”