Pelosi: Dems to discuss invoking 25th amendment to remove Trump from office

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Democrats plan to discuss invoking the 25th amendment on Friday, which gives the power to remove the president and have the next in succession take his place.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made this public Thursday, speaking during a press conference.

“Come here tomorrow, we’re going to be talking about the 25th amendment,” Pelosi said.

The amendment allows having the next in line take the president’s place during their term in the event of death, resignation or incapacitation.

If Trump were to be removed, the next in line would be Vice President Mike Pence.

