Pelosi ties rioters’ actions to ‘whiteness’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is accusing the Trump supporters who rioted in the Capitol this week of choosing what she calls “their whiteness” over democracy.

The California Democrat used an online video meeting with her hometown San Francisco constituents to criticize the overwhelmingly white mob that attacked Congress on Wednesday as it met to formally finalize Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

Pelosi has set the House on course to potentially voting on a new impeachment of Trump as early as this coming week, a move that has overwhelming support from Democrats.

She shed no new light Saturday on whether she’s made a final decision on that or other details.

