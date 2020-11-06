Pelosi wants another 2 years as House Speaker

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about Election Day results in races for the House of Representatives, at Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. She was joined on a video call by Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. (Alyssa Schukar/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Nancy Pelosi is seeking her fourth term as Speaker of the House.

The newly re-elected California representative requested her colleagues’ support in a letter dated Nov. 5, 2020.

“Our vision for the next two years must be to build on the success of the Democratic House Majority,” she said in a letter obtained by Politico.

Her letter also defines her priorities — she said the House will pass election reform, anti-corruption and voting rights legislation the first day the re-elected and new Congress members convene.

Pelosi was first elected as House Speaker in 2007, and is the first woman to hold the position. She also represents San Francisco in Congress.

The Speaker is simultaneously the House’s presiding officer, party leader, and the institution’s administrative head, among other duties, according to the House of Representatives website.

The speaker is elected by members of Congress and is second in line to the presidency, after the vice president.

