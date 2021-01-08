Pelosi wants to deny ‘unhinged’ Trump access to nuclear codes

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she had spoken with US Chairman of the Joint Cheifs of Staff General Mark Milley regarding “available precautions” to prevent President Trump from accessing nuclear codes.
According to a statement, Pelosi said she and Gen. Milley had spoken “to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike.”
“The situation of this unhinged President could not be more dangerous, and we must do everything that we can to protect the American people from his unbalanced assault on our country and our democracy,” Pelosi continued.
“If the President does not leave office imminently and willingly, the Congress will proceed with our action,” she said, foreshadowing a possible historic second impeachment of President Trump.
