Poll: Biden leading Trump by double digits

(WEHT)- A new poll released by the New York Times and Siena College shows former Vice President Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump by double digits among registered voters.
50 percent of voters said they would vote for Biden if the election was held today, compared to 36 percent for President Trump.
However, national polls like this survey don’t necessarily reflect how the electoral process plays out. Many polls showed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton leading Trump throughout the 2016 campaign before losing in the electoral college.
