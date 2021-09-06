Poll: Donald Trump would beat Joe Biden if 2024 election was held today

(WTVO) — According to a new poll, former President Donald Trump would beat President Joe Biden if the 2014 election were held today.

According to a national Emerson College Poll, Trump was slightly favored to win, with 47 percent over Biden’s 46 percent.

Registered voters were split on Biden’s job so far, with 47 percent disapproving of the president’s performance, and 46 approving.

Sixty percent of Democrats said they would like to see Biden as the nominee, while 39 percent said they’d prefer someone else.

Republicans said they’d vote for Trump (67%) over hypothetical nominees such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, or former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Biden’s approval rating has dropped due to the withdrawal of the US military from Afghanistan, with 68 percent of Americans believing the US lost the war.