Poll: Most Americans embarrassed by US response to coronavirus

(CNN) – Almost seven in 10 Americans say they are embarrassed by the US response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new CNN poll conducted by the SSRS.
Results show 62% of respondents said President Trump could be doing more to fight the outbreak. It also finds disapproval of Trump’s handling of the outbreak at a new high—58%.
CNN reports 55% of those polled think the worst of the pandemic is still ahead.
