President Biden stumbles, falls on steps of Air Force One

MARYLAND (WTVO) — President Joe Biden, 78, stumbled twice and fell on the stairs of Air Force One on Friday morning.

Biden quickly recovered and gave a salute from the top of the steps before boarding.

Biden was departing at Joint Base Andrews en route to Atlanta, Georgia, to offer support to the Asian American community following a string of shootings at three Atlanta-area spas that left eight people dead, six of them women of Asian descent.

In his first primetime address to the nation as president, Biden last Thursday — five days before the Atlanta killings — called attacks on Asian Americans “un-American.” Biden ordered the flag be flown at half-staff at the White House to honor the victims of Tuesday’s rampage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.