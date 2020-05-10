President Trump calls for sports leagues to play again

(CNN) — Play ball! That’s direct from the Commander-In-Chief.

President Trump is calling for sports leagues to start playing again.

In a recorded message that aired on ESPN before Saturday’s UFC 249 match — the president congratulated the UFC and its president– Dana White — for bringing sports back.

“I’m standing in a very important spot. Right outside the oval office, and you’re looking at The White House behind me. And it’s an honor to be here. And it’s an honor to salute you. And I want to congratulate Dana White and the UFC. They’re going to have a big match. We love it, we think it’s important. Get the sports leagues back. Let’s play. You do the social distancing and whatever else you have to do. But we need sports. We want our sports back. And congratulations to Dana White, UFC.”

White has been a supporter of Trump in the past and spoke on Trump’s behalf at the 2016 Republican National Convention.

He is also a current adviser to President Trump on helping sports return.

