President Trump concedes election to Joe Biden, condemns supporters who rioted

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — President Donald Trump released a video on Thursday evening, one day after a group of his supporters marched to the U.S. Capitol and attacked the building as Vice President Mike Pence and a joint session of Congress were counting the Electoral College votes.

“I would like to begin by addressing the heinous attack on the United State’s Capitol,” Trump said. “Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem.”

The President acknowledged the transition of power which will take place in 13 days.

“Now Congress has certified the results. A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation.”

“We must get on with the business of America,” Trump said.

“To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country. And to those who broke the law, you will pay.”

He said serving as the president has been the honor of his lifetime and “the journey is just beginning.”

