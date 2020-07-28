President Trump moving forward with plan to regulate social media

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — The Trump administration has formally asked the Federal Communications Commission to develop regulations that could apply to Facebook, Twitter, and other tech platforms.

It’s a key step toward president trump fulfilling his executive order to regulate social media.

The order asks the FCC to clarify a section of law that has shielded tech companies from much litigation over internet content since 1996.

The FCC — which is reviewing the administration’s petition — now has to decide whether to agree with the president’s call for oversight or not.

Legal experts say the agency has traditionally avoided regulating internet companies in the past.

