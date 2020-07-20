President Trump tells Americans to wear a face mask

(KRON) — President Trump is saying publicly that Americans should wear a face mask.
The President tweeted Monday afternoon that it is “Patriotic” to use a face covering when social distancing is not possible. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Trump has resisted efforts to get Americans to mask up.
Trump has previously said that he doesn’t think calling COVID-19 the “Chinese virus” — or the “kung-flu,” as one administration official reportedly called it — puts Asian Americans at risk of retaliation despite growing reports they are facing virus-related discrimination.
Other viruses have been named for the location of their origination including Ebola, West Nile, Zika, and more.
Since coronavirus infections started appearing in the United States in January, Asian Americans have shared stories of attacks from people blaming them for the pandemic.
Earlier in July Trump wore a mask during a visit to Walter Reed military hospital , the first time the president had been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus.
