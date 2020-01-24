President Trump unveils United States Space Force logo

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO/AP) — President Donald Trump unveiled the new logo for the United States Space Force on Friday.

“After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The Space Force will serve under the umbrella of the Air Force.

A new Space Operations Force will train, promote, and retain personnel to include engineers, scientists, intelligence experts, operators, strategists, and others.

The idea would be similar to how special operations forces from across the military services are distributed to various commands.

A Department of the Space Force would likely have similar responsibilities to the other services, which is to train and equip their service members for military operations around the globe that are controlled by combatant commands.

The U.S. military currently has 77 satellites in orbit that could be vulnerable to potential attack from adversaries like Russia and China that have taken aggressive postures in space.

