President Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts restored

(WTVO) — President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts were restored Friday after the company blocked him last week, following the US Capitol riots.

The tech company said it came to the decision after assessing two policy violations against Trump’s page.

In addition to temporarily blocking Trump’s account, Facebook said it had removed a video of the president speaking that was posted Wednesday, as well as a subsequent post about the election results.

“We made the decision that on balance these posts contribute to, rather than diminish, the risk of ongoing violence,” the company said.

The president is also blocked from posting on Instagram for the same duration, since Facebook owns the platform.

The platform is also “searching for and removing” content that praises the storming of the Capitol, calls to bring weapons to locations across the U.S., incitement or encouragement of the events at the Capitol, calls for protests that violate the curfew in Washington and attempts to “restate violence” in the coming days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.