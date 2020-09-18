Princeton under federal investigation after president claims racism is ’embedded’ in the university

FILE – In this March 27, 2020, file photo, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room in Washington. The U.S. Education Department is promising to process student loan forgiveness claims for nearly 170,000 borrowers within 18 months as part of a proposed settlement announced Friday in a federal lawsuit filed in California. The lawsuit alleged that DeVos illegally stalled a program known as borrower defense to repayment, which forgives federal student loans for borrowers who are cheated by their colleges. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

PRINCETON, N.J. (WTVO) — The Department of Education is launching an investigation of Princeton University after President Christopher Eisgruber published an open letter claiming that racism and “racist assumptions” are “embedded in structures of the University itself.”

Eisgruber published the letter on September 2nd, in which he claimed “racism and the damage it does to people of color … persist at Princeton as in our society.”

According to The Washington Examiner, the Department of Education saw Eisgruber’s admission as a violation of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which says “no person in the United States shall, on the ground of race, color, or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

In response, the Education Department sent a formal request for records so it can conduct an investigation to determine whether Princeton is racist and would not be entitled to federal funds, a finding of which could result in a substantial fine.

“Based on its admitted racism, the U.S. Department of Education (“Department”) is concerned Princeton’s nondiscrimination and equal opportunity assurances in its Program Participation Agreements from at least 2013 to the present may have been false,” the letter reads. “The Department is further concerned Princeton perhaps knew, or should have known, these assurances were false at the time they were made. Finally, the Department is further concerned Princeton’s many nondiscrimination and equal opportunity claims to students, parents, and consumers in the market for education certificates may have been false, misleading, and actionable substantial misrepresentations in violation of 20 U.S.C. § 1094(c)(3)(B) and 34 CFR 668.71(c). Therefore, the Department’s Office of Postsecondary Education, in consultation with the Department’s Office of the General Counsel, is opening this investigation.”

The Education Department has requested records including a “spreadsheet identifying each person who has, on the ground of race, color, or national origin, been excluded from participation in, been denied the benefits of, or been subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance as a result of the Princeton racism or ‘damage’ referenced in the President’s Letter.”

According to the Examiner, the Education Department regularly investigates universities for violations of Title IX of the Civil Rights Act.

