Rand Paul suspended from YouTube for claiming cloth masks ineffective against COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WTVO) — Sen. Rand Paul’s YouTube account was suspended for 7 days on Tuesday after posting a video claiming cloth masks were ineffective against COVID-19.

“A badge of honor … leftwing cretins at Youtube banning me for 7 days for a video that quotes 2 peer reviewed articles saying cloth masks don’t work,” Paul, (R-Kentucky), tweeted.

In the video, Paul said, “Most of the (cloth) masks you get over the counter don’t work. They don’t prevent infection.”

YouTube told NBC News that Paul’s statements violated company policy on COVID-19 misinformatio.

“We removed content from Senator Paul’s channel for including claims that masks are ineffective in preventing the contraction or transmission of COVID-19, in accordance with our COVID-19 medical misinformation policies,” a spokesperson said. “This resulted in a first strike on the channel, which means it can’t upload content for a week, per our longstanding three strikes policy.”