Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raises $2 million in two days for winter storm relief in Texas

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 23: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) campaigns on June 23, 2020 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Ocasio-Cortez is running for re-election in the 14th congressional district against Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, a former CNBC anchor. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WJW) — U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has helped raise $2 million in relief for those impacted by the snowstorm in Texas.

The first-term congresswoman shared the update on her Twitter page Friday, just one day after she launched the fundraiser.

“I’ll be flying to Texas today to visit with Houston Rep. Sylvia Garcia to distribute supplies and help amplify needs and solutions,” said Rep. Ocasio-Cortez.

While power is slowly being restored, nearly 7 million residents are now under a boil advisory, officials said. That’s about a quarter of the state’s population.

According to the website for AOC’s fundraiser, 100% of the proceeds will be split between multiple organizations who provide aid, including the Central Texas Food Bank.

“These groups are working around the clock to assist houseless, hungry and senior Texans in Travis and Dallas County, and beyond.”