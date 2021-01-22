Report: Biden to replace ‘alien’ with ‘noncitizen’ in immigration laws

President Joe Biden pauses as he speaks about the coronavirus, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — In an immigration reform bill proposed by the Biden administration, the word “alien” would be replaced with the word “noncitizen” in an effort to strike the “dehumanizing term” from the statutes.

The bill would also provide an eight-year path to citizenship to recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and millions of others living without legal immigration status in the United States.

According to NBC News, Ana Maria Archila, co-executive director of the group Center for Popular Democracy, said she was in favor of “many aspects of the proposed legislation, including: the pathway to citizenship,” as well as “the elimination of the dehumanizing term ‘alien’ from the law.”

“The term ‘alien’ is used as a dehumanizing slur, and should be removed from the language in our statutes. This change might seem symbolic, but it’s an important step to restore humanity after years of demonization,” Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) said in a statement to NBC News.

The term “alien” in the U.S. code defines “any person not a citizen or national of the United States.”

Several states, such as California and Colorado, and cities like New York City, have banned the use of the word in legal actions.

In New York City, residents can be fined up to $250,000 if they use the terms “illegal alien” or “illegals” with “intent to demean, humiliate or harass a person.”