Report: Justice Department ends Clinton investigation, finds nothing

Hillary Clinton lectures on foreign policy at Rackham Auditorium, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Mich.(Jacob Hamilton/Ann Arbor News via AP)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — The Justice Department is reportedly ending its investigation of former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton after finding no evidence of wrongdoing, Yahoo News reports.

The investigation was launched in 2018 by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and looked into whether crimes were committed in Clinton’s involvement in the sale of uranium to Russia while she was Secretary of State for the Obama administration.

U.S. Attorney John Huber lead the inquiry. In a report published Thursday in the Washington Post, officials say Huber has finished his assignment without finding anything worth pursuing.

The inquiry centered around the sale of Canadian mining company Uranium One to a Russian firm in 2010. The sale required approval from nine U.S. agencies, including the State Department.

Conservative critics of Clinton raised questions about whether the sale was a quid pro quo for donations to the Clinton Foundation.

