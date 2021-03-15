Report: President Biden Plans First Tax Hike Since 1993

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event with the CEOs of Johnson & Johnson and Merck at the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building March 10, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden announced that the government will purchase 100 million more doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(WTRF)- According to Bloomberg, President Biden is planning to execute the first major tax hike in federal taxes in almost 30 years.

The increase would be to help pay for the $1.9 trillion pandemic stimulus package.

The planned increases reportedly include: raising the corporate tax from 21 percent to 28 percent; increasing the income tax rate on people making over $400,000; expanding the estate tax; paring back tax preferences on pass-through businesses such as limited-liability companies; and setting up a higher capital-gains tax rate for individuals making at least $1 million.

The tax hike will likely include repealing former President Trump’s 2017 tax law that benefitted corporations and wealthy individuals, Bloomberg says, citing sources.

West Virginia Senator, Joe Manchin, told The Hill, that repealing Trump’s tax cuts would be “ridiculous.”

“His whole outlook has always been that Americans believe tax policy needs to be fair, and he has viewed all of his policy options through that lens,” former Biden economic aide Sarah Bianchi told Bloomberg. “That is why the focus is on addressing the unequal treatment between work and wealth.”