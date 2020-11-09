Report: Trump to bring back MAGA rallies while he challenges election results

In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Harrisburg International Airport in Middletown, Pa. President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, the president tweeted early Friday. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark, File)

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — President Donald Trump is planning on bringing back his campaign-style rallies that have been a staple of his time in politics, but these will be focused on his challenge of the election results, Fox News says.

First reported by Axios and confirmed by Fox News, Trump will address the “ongoing litigation” surrounding the election results at “a series of Trump rallies.”

Fox News says Trump is also planning to use obituaries of people who allegedly voted, but are actually dead, as evidence of voter fraud.

Meanwhile, a team helping Joe Biden prepare for the White House is asking Trump to cooperate with a peaceful transition of power, despite his claims that the election was stolen.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

