Republicans propose amendment to limit term limits in Congress

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, and some of his Republican colleagues, proposed an amendment to the U.S. Constitution calling for term limits.

According to Sen. Cruz’s office, the amendment would limit U.S. Senators to two six-year terms and House members to three two-year terms.

“Every year, Congress spends billions of dollars on giveaways for the well-connected: Washington insiders get taxpayer money and members of Congress get re-elected, all while the system fails the American people,” Cruz said in a statement. “It’s not wonder that the vast majority of Americans from every political stripe – Republicans, Democrats, and Independents – overwhelmingly support congressional term limits.”

Joining Cruz in on the amendment are Sens. Mike Braun, Pat Toomey, Marco Rubio, Todd Young and Rick Scott.