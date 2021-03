ALBANY, NY – MARCH 02: A billboard urging New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign is seen near downtown on March 2, 2021 in Albany, New York. The governor is facing calls to resign after three women have come forward accusing him of unwanted advances. (Photo by Matthew Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A pointed billboard went up near the State Capitol on Tuesday. Featuring “RESIGN NOW!” in bold red letters, the billboard is located alongside Interstate 787 in Albany.

This comes after the governor was accused by two former staff members and a third woman of inappropriate behavior.

Calls for resignation are growing louder even coming from six New York City based Democratic lawmakers.