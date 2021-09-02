Restaurant owner tells Biden voters to ‘take your business elsewhere’

President Joe Biden speaks about the situation in Afghanistan in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

DEBARY, Fla (WTVO) — A restaurant owner in Florida, angry over the deaths of 13 servicemembers in Afghanistan, is telling Biden voters to “take your business elsewhere.”

DeBary Diner owner Angie Ugarte posted a sign which read, “If you voted for and continue to support and stand behind the worthless, inept and corrupt administration currently inhabiting the White House that is complicit in the death of our servicemen and women in Afghanistan, please take your business elsewhere.”

“It was the only thing I felt like I could do,” she told WFXT after posting the message on the day an ISIS-K bomb killed dozens of people, including the US servicemembers, at the Kabul airport.

“I was just angry. I was just let down. I felt like one of those mothers, or wives, or sisters who were gonna get that knock on the door,” she explained.

Ugarte said many of her customers are veterans, and has an entire wall in the diner dedicated to members of the military.

“If you really, really still stand behind what’s allowed this to happen and the way it happened – which was unnecessary then I really don’t want to be associated with you in any way and I certainly don’t want your business,” she said.