Salt Lake City councilman says ‘equity movement’ will ‘ruin life for everyone’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (WTVO) — A Salt Lake City councilman has sitrred controversy after publishing a Facebook post challenging the “equity movement” saying the left-wing politics “won’t be happy until there are no males, no females.”

According to KUTV, in a now-removed Facebook post, David Alvord said he “meant to challenge and not offend” with the post, which said “the left won’t be happy until…we have no children…we are all bisexual…there are no males, no females” and “we each are exactly alike.”

His post read:

“The left won’t be happy until we each have light brown skin, are exactly alike, (or else there will remain someone whiter than another).

“They won’t be happy until there are no males, no females, and we each have the same muscle mass, brains, talent, and energy.

“They won’t be happy until we each live in the same sized residential pod, and will still get angry if somebody paints their pod better than another, or adds a wing to their pod.

“They won’t be happy until we are all bi-sexual and in non-committed relationships. If they see you pair off, in any arrangement, they will say you’re being too exclusive and elitist.

“They won’t be happy until we have no children, and simply have new humans arrive in labs and immediately put into a school for collectivism and indoctrination.

“They won’t be happy until we see our population decline to the equity with the spotted owl or the exotic salamander.

“They won’t be happy until no one smiles more than another, no one laughs more than another. They won’t be happy until there are no jokes, since most humor derives from human foibles in one way or another.

“They won’t be happy until we are as miserable as they are.

“The truth is, they won’t ever be happy. At some point, we have to live our lives and tune them out. Not to say they haven’t done some good in the past, but this equity movement if taken to its logical conclusion will ruin life for everyone.”

“I’m not sure what would rouse him enough to post a post like this. What message is he trying to send?” said Democrat councilman Jim Bradley, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. “So far he’s just been a sourpuss. He hasn’t contributed a heck of a lot. It’s hard to say if this is something typical of him or if he feels the County Council is a forum and microphone to say these things.”

“I changed the post to share with friends only. I meant to challenge not offend,” he said. “I wanted to push back on cancel culture. There’s a hunger to cancel people on the right and I suspect they won’t be happy until they do.”

Alvord cited a recent Coca-Cola diversity training which encouraged employees to be “less white” and the firing of actress Gina Carano from the Disney+ show “The Mandalorian” over a controversial social media post.

“The point of my post was to say that I see no easy end to the culture war,” Alvord told the Tribune. “It’s very unclear to us on the right to think that the left will ever be satisfied.”