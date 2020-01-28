Sandoval pleads guilty in Illinois red-light bribery case

CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — A former Illinois state senator has pleaded guilty to accepting around $250,000 in bribes for protecting the interests of a red-light camera company.
Martin Sandoval entered the plea in an agreement with prosecutors during a hearing in Chicago Tuesday, a day after federal prosecutors listed charges against him.
Under the plea deal, the 56-year-old promises to cooperate with federal prosecutors in ongoing public corruption investigations.
Sandoval is well connected in the Illinois Democratic Party, and his decision to cooperate comes after more than a year of home and office raids against multiple Democrats, several of whom have been charged.
