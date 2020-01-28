Sandoval pleads guilty in Illinois red-light bribery case

FILE – In this June 2, 2019 file photo Illinois State Sen. Martin Sandoval, D-Chicago, at the Illinois State Capitol, in Springfield, Ill. Sandoval pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, to accepting around a quarter million dollars in bribes in exchange for helping to protect the interests of a red-light camera company, pledging in a plea deal to cooperate with federal prosecutors in ongoing public corruption investigations. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, File)

CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — A former Illinois state senator has pleaded guilty to accepting around $250,000 in bribes for protecting the interests of a red-light camera company.

Martin Sandoval entered the plea in an agreement with prosecutors during a hearing in Chicago Tuesday, a day after federal prosecutors listed charges against him.

Under the plea deal, the 56-year-old promises to cooperate with federal prosecutors in ongoing public corruption investigations.

Sandoval is well connected in the Illinois Democratic Party, and his decision to cooperate comes after more than a year of home and office raids against multiple Democrats, several of whom have been charged.

