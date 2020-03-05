Senate committee approves bill to end lawmaker ‘exit bonuses’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – On Wednesday, Senate committee unanimously approved a measure that would get rid of “exit bonuses” for state lawmakers who resign before the end of their terms.

Under proposed Senate Bill 2456, sponsored by State Senator Cristina Castro (D-Elgin), lawmakers who resign before completing their entire term in office would be compensated on a prorated basis; paid based on the number of days worked in the Legislature.

It would end the loophole of legislators being paid for an entire month when they resign their seats on the first day of the month.

State Comptroller Susana Mendoza says legislators who resign their seats in the General Assembly before the end of their terms should not be paid for days they haven’t worked.

“I’m thrilled that lawmakers on both sides of the aisle agree it’s time to do away with this greedy practice,” Mendoza said. “This is the right thing on behalf of taxpayers who foot the bill when someone chooses to exploit this loophole.”

The measure has bipartisan support. It was prompted by recent cases involving State Sen. Martin Sandoval and State Rep. Luis Arroyo – each of whom are under federal investigation, and were paid for an entire month after resigning on the first day of the month.

“The era of legislators taking advantage of the system to the detriment of taxpayers is over,” Castro said. “This is long overdue and I’m proud to be the one fighting to end this practice.”

The plan will go before the full Senate for consideration.

