Should toys be ‘gender neutral’? Proposal would nix boys and girls toy aisles in California stores

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A new California bill would require some retailers to have gender-neutral floor space inside their stores.

Assembly Bill 2826 (AB-2826), proposed by Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Campbell) – would apply to all retail department stores with 500 or more employees.

It would do away with “boys aisles” and “girls aisles” and require that children’s products be offered in a single, gender-neutral section.

“Keeping similar items that are traditionally marketed either for girls or for boys separated makes it more difficult for the consumer to compare the products and incorrectly implies that their use by one gender is inappropriate,” the bill states in its description.

If passed, retailers who don’t comply would be liable for a civil penalty beginning on Jan. 1, 2023.

