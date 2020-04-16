Small Business Administration hits $349 billion limit, runs out of money for rescue loans

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — The Small Business Administration says it has run out of money to provide loans for the Paycheck Protection program, designed to help small businesses who’ve had to close during the COVID-19 crisis.
The rescue loan program hit its $349 billion limit on Thursday.
The SBA’s website says it is “unable to accept new applications for the Paycheck Protection program …based on available appropriations funding.”
They have not specified how many businesses might have been waiting for their application to process who will not be able to receive a loan.
According to CNBC, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are expected to continue talks with the Treasury Department on Thursday.
