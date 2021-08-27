South Carolina congressman calls for Biden’s impeachment over handling of Afghanistan

President Joe Biden speaks about the bombings at the Kabul airport that killed at least 12 U.S. service members, from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (WTVO) — South Carolina Congressman Jeff Duncan is co-sponsoring articles of impeachment for President Joe Biden over his handling of the situation in Afghanistan.

Duncan, along with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, is calling for the president to be held accountable for the 13 servicemembers and civilians killed or wounded after terror attacks Thursday at the airport in Kabul.

“I am heartsick at the President’s failure to fulfill his duty that has resulted in American deaths and thousands of Americans and Afghan allies being abandoned at the risk of being tortured, captured, held hostage, or killed at the hands of the Taliban or other terrorist forces,” Duncan said. “Our Commander-in-Chief showed reckless disregard for both American citizens and allies in neglecting to secure their safe evacuation from Afghanistan once he withdrew our troops. The President promised to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States, but it is evident the President has failed to fulfill this charge.”

Duncan said Biden’s actions have “proved he is a threat to our national security and the Constitution.”

In an address after the attacks, Biden declared to the extremists responsible: “We will hunt you down and make you pay.”

The president, speaking from the White House Thursday, said the U.S.-led evacuation of Americans and others from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan would proceed, and indeed more than 12,000 people were airlifted from Kabul in the last 24 hours, as of Friday morning. U.S. military officials have said they are braced for more attempted attacks by the group Biden said was responsible for Thursday’s multi-pronged attack — the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate.

The U.S.-led airlift continued even as commanders and officials were recovering from Thursday’s devastation. The White House said Friday morning that 8,500 evacuees had been flown out of Kabul aboard U.S. military aircraft in the previous 24 hours, as well as about 4,000 people on coalition flights. That is slightly less than the combined total for the day before the attacks.

The coalition’s evacuation flights are scaling back, and the U.S. is scheduled to finish its evacuation operation by Tuesday. As many as 1,000 Americans and many more Afghans are still struggling to get out of Kabul.

Biden said U.S. military commanders in Afghanistan had told him it is important to complete the evacuation mission. “And we will,” he said. “We will not be deterred by terrorists.”

It was the deadliest day for U.S. forces in Afghanistan since August 2011, when a helicopter was shot down by an insurgent armed with a rocket-propelled grenade, killing 30 American troops and eight Afghans.

They were the first U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan since February 2020, the month the Trump administration struck an agreement with the Taliban that called for the militant group to halt attacks on Americans in exchange for a U.S. agreement to remove all American troops and contractors by May 2021. Biden announced in April that he would have all forces out by September.

The administration has been widely blamed for a chaotic and deadly evacuation that began in earnest only after the collapse of the U.S.-backed Afghan government and the Taliban’s takeover of the country. More than 100,000 people have been evacuated so far, Afghans, Americans and others.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.