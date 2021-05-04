South Dakota governor signs ‘The 1776 Pledge to Save Our Schools’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says nationally, schools need to stop teaching children to hate their country.

Monday the governor turned to social media to announce she’s the first candidate in America to sign ‘The 1776 Pledge to Save Our Schools.’

The pledge is on a website put together by a group that supports former President Trump’s education vision.

Noem also teamed up with Ben Carson to send a statement to Fox News saying Trump’s 1776 Commission offered real promise and that they want to return to a truthful, patriotic education that cultivates a love for our country.

“To be proud of America and our beginnings and to make sure that they have the facts,” Noem said.

Some historians said Trump’s 1776 report was one-sided and contained inaccuracies. President Biden signed an executive order dissolving the commission.