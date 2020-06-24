Stage set for Wisconsin to be a battleground in the 2020 Presidential Election

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — All across Wisconsin, a battle is brewing as the 2020 Presidential Election approaches.

“The electorate’s pretty evenly split,” Phil Clampitt, Blair Endowed Chair of Communication for UWGB told Local 5 Tuesday. “Sometimes we go Republican, sometimes we’ve gone Democrat, so the fact that it’s in play, that it could move one way or the other depending on the election, depending on the candidate, has a very powerful effect.”

Wisconsin is a known purple state that went red in 2016.

Brown County Republicans say they’re seeing lots of energy from supporters.

“Many volunteers are stopping by, they’re energized, they’re engaged, and they want to make sure we elect this president again in 2020,” James Fitzgerald, Chairman for the Republican Party of Brown County said.

Brown County Democrats think the state could flip if voter turnout increases.

“We had a lot of people that just did not go to vote in 2016,” Michael Moran, Chair for the Democratic Party of Brown County said, “so we want to get those people, we want to get them to the polls and have them vote.”

Wisconsin will be a battleground state in the 2020 race, so Clampitt says to expect lots of political ads as November approaches.

“We are going to see a flood of ads,” he said. “We are going to see them on television, we’re going to get them in our mailbox, we’re going to get them on our Facebook accounts, we’re going to get them on Twitter.”

We may also be seeing a lot of the candidates themselves.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to host the President and the Vice President,” Fitzgerald said of this week’s visits, “and they have some, they have a great story to tell.”

The Democrats also plan on seeing Vice President Biden in the area, despite uncertainties brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“What that’s going to look like, I don’t know at this point simply due to Covid-19 and the challenges that’s been presenting itself,” Moran explained.

All the challenges ahead for the presidential candidates — make it hard to predict what’s going to happen come November.

“All predictions and all models are always flawed, so I think it’s going to be very very close,” Clampitt said.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

