Survey: 23% of Republicans think GOP should nominate someone other than Trump

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, right, in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — According to a new poll by Rasmussen, 23% of Republicans believe the party should nominate a candidate other than President Donald Trump.

The online and telephone survey found a majority (70%) think Trump should be the nominee.

By comparison, 28% of Democrats think their party should find someone other than former Vice President Joe Biden to be their nominee.

According to the poll, which was conducted May 12-13, men feel more strongly than women that Trump will be the eventual GOP nominee. Women are more likely to be undecided.

Respondents under 40 believe the strongest that the GOP should find another nominee.

