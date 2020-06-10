Trump admin ‘will not even consider’ renaming military bases named after Confederate leaders

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — President Donald Trump issued a statement on Wednesday saying his administration “will not even consider” renaming military bases named after Confederate leaders.

“It has been suggested that we should rename as many as 10 of our Legendary Military Bases, such as Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Benning in Georgia, etc. These Monumental and very Powerful Bases have become part of a Great American Heritage, and a history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom,” the president tweeted on Wednesday.

“The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these Hallowed Grounds, and won two World Wars,” Trump continued. “Therefore, my Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations. Our history as the Greatest Nation in the World will not be tampered with. Respect our Military!”

On Monday, Army spokesperson Cynthia Smith said Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy were “open to a bi-partisan discussion” about renaming the bases.

There are ten US Army bases named after Confederate Civil War leaders, including Fort Bragg, Fort Hill and Fort Lee.

Critics have claimed the names glorify men who fought for white supremacy and slavery.

In February, the Army said it was “important to note that the naming of installations and streets was done in a spirit of reconciliation, not to demonstrate support for any particular cause or ideology.”

“The Army has a tradition of naming installations and streets after historical figures of military significance, including former Union and Confederate general officers,” the statement said.

Calls to have the bases renamed have come following the death of George Floyd, a black man in the custody of the Minneapolis police department, and subsequent protests against police brutality and racial inequality in America.

Cities across the country have begun to remove statues of Confederate leaders, and protesters have vandalized others.

