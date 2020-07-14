Trump administration rescinds rule barring foreign students from taking all classes online this fall

File-President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Saturday, July 11, 2020, before boarding Marine One for a short trip to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. he Republican National Committee and President Donald Trump’s campaign say they have now hired 1,500 field staffers, aiming to convert their financial advantage over Democrats into votes in November. Trump Victory, the joint field effort of the two organizations, announced Monday, July 13, 2020, the hiring of an additional 300 staffers set to hit 20 target states by Wednesday in the largest field operation over mounted by a Republican. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/File)

BOSTON (AP) — The Trump administration has rescinded a rule that would have required international students to transfer schools or leave the country if their colleges hold classes entirely online this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the decision as a court hearing was getting underway on a challenge to the rule by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Students from countries as diverse as India, China and Brazil said they were scrambling to devise plans after federal immigration authorities notified collegesthat international students must leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if their schools operate entirely online this fall.

More than 200 universities and attorney generals from 19 states, including Illinois, issued a legal challenge to the Trump administration’s restrictions on international students, arguing that the policy jeopardizes students’ safety and forces schools to reconsider fall plans they have spent months preparing.

