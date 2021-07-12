Trump beats DeSantis in CPAC 2024 GOP presidential nomination straw poll

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Former President Donald Trump easily won the Conservative Political Action Conference GOP presidential nomination straw poll in Texas this weekend, a major victory as he mulls making another presidential run in 2024.

CNN reports Trump won 70% of the CPAC straw poll votes, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis coming in second at 21%. No one else topped 1%.

Trump used his headliner speech Sunday at CPAC to blast President Joe Biden, critical race theory, the media and complain about censorship by social media giants. Last week, the former president announced class-action lawsuits against Facebook, Google and Twitter, claiming he and other conservatives have been wrongfully censored. Trump was suspended from the platforms following the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

“We are truly being scorned and disrespected all over the world. Never forget that the radical left is not the majority in this country. We are the majority and it’s not even close,” Trump said.

Roughly 1,525 CPAC attendees participated in the straw poll and gave Trump a 98% approval rating—88% saying they strongly approved of what he did in the White House, and 10% somewhat approving.

DeSantis picked up 68% of the vote in a second question, which did not include Trump on the formal poll. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo came in second on the poll with 5%, and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Donald Trump Jr. both came in third with 4%.