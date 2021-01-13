Trump calls for ‘no violence,’ peaceful transition

US President Donald Trump steps off Marine One to board Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — President Donald Trump released a statement Wednesday urging against violence, lawbreaking or vandalism in the leadup to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

In a statement released by the White House, Trump said, “In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind. That is not what I stand for and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank You.”

After last week’s events at the U.S. Capitol building, and following reports from the FBI of continued threats online, 200 Illinois National Guard troops are being deployed to Washington to assist with security for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20th.

