Trump campaign files libel lawsuit against CNN

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — President Trump’s re-election campaign has filed a lawsuit against CNN, accusing the network of publishing “false and defamatory” statements about seeking help from Russia in the 2020 election.

According to Fox News, the complaint was filed in CNN’s home state of Georgia.

“The complaint alleges CNN was aware of the falsity at the time it published them but did so for the intentional purpose of hurting the campaign while misleading its own readers in the process… the campaign filed this lawsuit against CNN and the preceding suits against The New York Times and The Washington Post to hold the publishers accountable for their reckless false reporting and also to establish the truth,” Senior Legal Adviser to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. Jenna Ellis told Fox News.

The suit claims CNN was aware the statements were false but promoted the claim anyway.

Fox also reports that Trump’s legal team sent a request for a retraction to CNN last month, but when executives refused, the Trump campaign is now seeking damages through litigation.

“The Campaign therefore was left with no alternative but to file this lawsuit to: publicly establish the truth, properly inform CNN’s readers and audience (and the rest of the world) of the true facts, and seek appropriate remedies for the harm caused by CNN’s false reporting and failure to retract and apologize for it,” the complaint said.

The Trump campaign recently filed similar lawsuits against The New York Times and Washington Post, according to Fox News.

