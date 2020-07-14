Trump: Chicago violence ‘worse than Afghanistan’

CHICAGO (WGN) — President Donald Trump called the violence in Chicago “a scourge” and said he will bring change, even if his administration has to “go in and take over cities.”

Trump called out Chicago during a law enforcement round table at the White House on Monday.

“When you have 88 shootings, that’s not even conceivable, that’s worse than Afghanistan, I hate to say it. That’s worse than any war zone that we’re in by a lot,” Trump said.

In June, the president sent a letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Gov. JB Pritzker, condemning their leadership and calling for action.

Lightfoot responded by saying, “I don’t need leadership lessons from Donald Trump.”

