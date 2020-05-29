Trump cuts US ties with World Health Organization

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the United States is “terminating” its relationship with the World Health Organization.

The President says the group hasn’t made coronavirus reforms.

The announcement was made on Friday afternoon.

