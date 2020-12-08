Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis has coronavirus: report

Jenna Ellis, a member of President Donald Trump’s legal team, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, Thursday Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(KRON) — Jenna Ellis, one of President Donald Trump’s lawyers, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to Axios.

Ellis had attended a Christmas party at the White House less than a week before White House sources told Axios about her diagnosis.

Her reported positive test also comes just days after Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tested positive. He was hospitalized on Sunday.

She tweeted that Giuliani is “a tough warrior” when his result went public via Trump’s Twitter account.

Prayers for Mayor @RudyGiuliani. He is a tough warrior!



The Trump Legal Team will continue our important work to fight for election integrity! We have a great team, along with able local counsel in each state. Our work won’t be affected and we press on. #CountAllLegalVotes — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) December 6, 2020

MORE HEADLINES: