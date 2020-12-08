(KRON) — Jenna Ellis, one of President Donald Trump’s lawyers, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to Axios.
Ellis had attended a Christmas party at the White House less than a week before White House sources told Axios about her diagnosis.
Her reported positive test also comes just days after Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tested positive. He was hospitalized on Sunday.
She tweeted that Giuliani is “a tough warrior” when his result went public via Trump’s Twitter account.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis has coronavirus: report
- LIVE: Biden vows 100M vaccine shots in first 100 days, introduces health team
- Dad from military family steps up to sing national anthem when recording fails
- 14 Fort Hood soldiers fired, suspended over violence at base
- Illinois reports 7,910 new COVID-19 cases, 145 deaths on Tuesday
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!