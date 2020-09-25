Trump pledges $500B to black communities; designates KKK, Antifa as ‘terrorist organizations’

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVO) — President Donald Trump announced details of his “Platinum Plan” for African-Americans Friday, which would include increasing capital in black communities by $500 billion, designate the KKK and Antifa as terrorist organizations, and making lynching a national hate crime.

Trump unveiled his plan, which would also make Juneteenth a national holiday, at the Black Economic Empowerment Conference in Atlanta.

“For decades, Democrat politicians like Joe Biden have taken black voters for granted. They made you big promises before every election—and then the moment they got to Washington, they abandoned you and sold you out,” the president said. “The Democrats will always take black voters for granted until large numbers of black Americans vote Republican.”

According to FOX News, the plan would also help to create 500,000 new black-owned businesses and create 3 million new jobs for the black community.

The Platinum Plan also pledges to give black churches the ability to compete for federal resources for their communities; bring better and tailored healthcare to address what the campaign called “historic disparities,” and advance home ownership opportunities and enhance financial literacy in black communities.

“Instead of fighting for public safety for these communities, the Democrats are attacking our police and empowering far-left rioters, looters, and anarchists,” Trump said. “In the Republican Party, we believe in protecting ALL black lives – including the unborn,” adding that Republicans “believe that every child, of every race – born and unborn – is made in the Holy image of God. Republicans believe that all human life is sacred.”

“At no time before has there been a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies, and two agendas for the future,” Trump said.

