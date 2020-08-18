(AP) — President Donald Trump is pushing back against former first lady Michelle Obama, claiming that her husband’s Oval Office performance is what catapulted him into the White House.
In her remarks Monday night at the Democratic National Convention, Mrs. Obama declared Trump was “in over his head” and the “wrong president for our country.”
In tweets Tuesday morning Trump taunted that someone should explain to her that he wouldn’t be in the “beautiful White House” today if it “weren’t for the job done by her husband,” President Barack Obama.
He also criticized the Obamas for making a “late and unenthusiastic endorsement” of Joe Biden. And in other tweets, Trump criticized Obama and Biden’s handling of the H1N1 swine flu in 2009 and claimed that the Obama administration was the most corrupt in history.
Trump ended with a sarcastic thanks to Michelle Obama for her “very kind words.”
MORE HEADLINES:
- Heat Out West Tied to Dry Conditions in the Stateline
- Trump pushes back against Michelle Obama’s DNC speech
- Couple who waved guns at protesters will appear at Republican National Convention
- Michelle Obama: Vote like your lives depend on it
- Dog who suffered heatstroke after being chained up in sun is adjusting to her new life
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!