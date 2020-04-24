WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed a nearly $500 billion coronavirus aid package into law, the latest federal government effort to stimulate a reeling economy and overwhelmed hospitals.
The legislation is the fourth coronavirus relief bill passed by Congress. All told, Congress has delivered at least $2.4 trillion for business relief, testing and treatment, and direct payments to individuals and the unemployed, according to the Congressional Budget Office.
The latest bill includes more than $300 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, which gives small firms loans that could be forgiven if they use them on wages, benefits, rent and utilities and $60 billion for Small Business Administration disaster assistance loans and grants. It also includes $75 billion in grants for hospitals, and $25 billion to improve coronavirus testing.
MORE HEADLINES:
- LIVE: Gov. Pritzker’s daily Illinois coronavirus briefing for Friday, April 24th
- Lysol warns against consuming, injecting cleaning products after Trump’s remarks
- Old Settlers Days canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
- South Beloit woman entertains neighbors by dressing up in costumes to get the mail
- Trump signs new $484 billion coronavirus aid package into law
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.