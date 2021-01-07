Trump suggests pardoning himself: report

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: President Donald Trump speaks at the “Stop The Steal” Rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation’s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — President Donald Trump has suggested he wants to pardon himself with less than two weeks left of his presidency, according to the New York Times.

This after a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday while lawmakers were inside to hold a meeting to certify Joe Biden’s win in the presidential election.

Trump reportedly told advisers that he is giving himself a pardon, according to two people familiar with the discussions.

No U.S. president has pardoned himself.

It’s important to note that presidential pardons only apply to federal law and provide no protection against state crimes.

They would not apply to charges that could be brought by prosecutors in Manhattan investigating the Trump Organization’s finances.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday called on the Cabinet to immediately remove President Trump from office in the wake of the deadly protests at the Capitol.

“I join the Senate Democratic leader in calling on the vice president to remove this president by immediately invoking the 25th Amendment. If the vice president and Cabinet do not act the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment,” Pelosi said during a press conference Thursday.

Democrats and some Republicans are pushing for Trump to be removed before his term ends on Jan. 20.

The 25th Amendment allows for the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare the president unfit for office.

If Vice President Mike Pence were to successfully invoke the 25th Amendment, Trump would no longer have the power to pardon himself — or others — as his powers would transfer to Pence.

