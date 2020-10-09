Trump to be medically evaluated on live TV: reports

President Donald Trump gives thumbs up from the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington, after leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md. Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(KRON) — President Trump is set to get a live medical evaluation on Fox News Friday night, according to the network.

Dr. Marc Siegel will evaluate Trump and interview him during Tucker Carlson Tonight, Fox News announced.

While the White House has shared video updates from the President since he tested positive for coronavirus last week, this is the first time he’s appearing for a live camera interview.

The doctor, who is a regular Fox News contributor, has interviewed the president before.

According to Siegel’s bio, he also contributed to The Hill, Sirius-XM Satellite Radio, USA Today and other news outlets.

