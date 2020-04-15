Trump’s name to be added to stimulus checks

(CNN)—President Trump’s name will be on the stimulus checks sent to millions of americans to soften the coronavirus’ economic impact, according to an administration official.

It is the first time a president’s written name has been featured on an IRS check.

The senior administration official says the decision to add the president’s name won’t cause a delay in expediting the checks. The process was already set to take up to 20 weeks.

Two senior officials told the Washington Post the decision would likely set back the delivery date on the first set of paper checks.

The Treasury Department denied that claim. A department spokesperson told the post the first batch of checks was still set to go out next week.

CNN has reached out to the White House and the Treasury Department for comment.

